Suspect arrested, charged with murder of driver who accidentally hit boy

A man accused in a race-related slaying of a motorist has been arrested after more than two months on the run.

Deonte Baber, 25, is charged in the death of Jamie Urton, 44 on Kenton Street March 24.

Kentucky Police Department arrested Baber in Covington.

Baber is currently being held at the Kenton County Justice Center.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has called the shooting “profoundly disgusting” and said evidence shows the crime was racially motivated.

Urton, an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was driving to work when he accidentally hit a 4-year old boy and pulled over to check on him.

The boy was not seriously hurt.

Jamall Killings, the boy’s father, immediately went to the car and beat Urton up, knocking him semi-unconscious, Deters said in April.

That’s when Baber came out with a gun and yelled at Urton's passenger, telling him "Get out of here, you're black," according to Deters.

Then Baber opened fire, shooting his gun five times. Urton was shot once and bled to death, Deters said.

Killings is also charged with murder and was arrested in April.

"It is profoundly disgusting that somebody would do something like this and he should rot in jail," Deters said of Baber.

Video captured the slaying, which Deters said is clearly racially motivated. The video, shot by a private citizen, has not been released.

911 calls caught the aftermath of the shooting. A man who is alleged to be Killings can be heard admitting to shooting the driver, according to a recording of the call.

"I took care of dude. I killed him. He’s dead. He dead. The dude that hit you by the car. He dead. I killed him. I’m serious he’s dead. The dude that him you with the car… I killed him," the man said, apparently addressing the boy.

The man on the call also can be heard comforting the injured child by telling him:

"You hear me? He dead. I killed him. He dead. You good," the man said on the recording.

"Your daddy got you. You know I love you, don't you? I'm here with you. I love you, baby."

