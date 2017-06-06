George Clooney’s father: 'Gorgeous' new twins look like their dad

Actor George Clooney, left, and his father Nick Clooney, take part in a protest at the Sudan Embassy in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Nick Clooney is a proud new grandfather to two gorgeous babies who, he says, already look like their Oscar-winning dad.

George and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella Tuesday.

Just two hours after giving birth, Amal and George introduced the twins via Skype to Nick and his wife Nina, who live in the Clooney family’s hometown area of northern Kentucky.

Mom and babies are doing great, Nick said in a phone interview with FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke.

He called Amal a “Super Woman” and “amazing” following the family video chat Tuesday.

“She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house,” Nick said. “Of course, for her, that’s a very small house. But she’s great.”

Before the couple wed in 2014, Nick and Nina weren’t sure George would ever settle down. But that all changed with Amal Alamuddin.

“By golly, when we met Amal, we got that figured out in a hurry. Just as I, George married up,” Nick said.

George, who famously vowed he’d never have children, is taking punches for his former bachelor lifestyle.

“George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober. We’ll figure that out,” Nick joked about the new dad's appearance. George’s publicist couldn’t resist a jab when announcing the twins’ birth, saying “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The twins have dark hair and already resemble their dad. Well, at least new grandma Nina thinks so.

“Nina swears they have George’s nose. I don’t know what that means,” he said.

83-year-old Nick has two other grandchildren, 26 and 22, and joked he’s now the world’s oldest grandparent.

Nick, a successful journalist, is an elated grandpa. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be rushing to London in the coming days.

“They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London. So we’ll leave that one entirely up to them,” he said when asked about meeting Alexander and Ella.

