Local business owner creates 'wall of shame' to stop thieves

A local business owner said he is so sick of people stealing from his Middletown store that he created a "wall of shame" to try to embarrass the thieves and prevent future thefts.

The "wall of shame" is inside the Midd-Town Drive Thru in Middletown. The owner of the shop said that he created it because people were stealing or trying to steal items from his store every single day.

"It sounded like a good idea so we just kept posting pictures every time a customer would shoplift," Sam Patel, the owner, said.

Patel said he takes still images of alleged thieves from surveillance footage and posts them on the wall. Then, he writes funny sayings on the pictures and leaves them up for customers to see.

"I think it's hilarious and it's what you get for being a bad person and stealing from these people," Becky Rose, a customer, said.

"It's funny. they're broke!" Jermaine Bean, a customer, said." They got to go get a job or something."

There are more than two dozen photos on the wall right now. Patel said that the thieves have taken anything and everything from single cans of beer to packages of candy.

"[The wall] is to teach everybody around here not to steal from anybody. Everybody works hard for their money," Patel said.

Patel said that so far, no one has come inside the store and recognized their face on the wall. He believes that means the wall is doing its job - keeping the thieves away.

It is important to note that the people in the photographs on the "wall of shame" are simply accused of these crimes and have not necessarily been proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.