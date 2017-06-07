Scooter Gennett makes MLB history with 5 hit, 4-homer game

Scooter Gennett delivered a historic performance during the Cincinnati Reds home game Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old second baseman became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record five hits - four of them home runs - and 10 RBIs in a single game.

His four home runs matched the MLB record, and his10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

Overall, Gennett is the 17th player to hit homers four times in one game and the 7th to hit homers in four consecutive at bats in the same game.

He also set the club record with 17 total bases.

His streak helped the Reds easily overcome the St. Louis Cardinals 13-1.

