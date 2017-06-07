Power outage, Trump visit delays East Side traffic

President Donald Trump's visit to Cincinnati and a power outage are slowing traffic on city's East Side Wednesday.

A Duke Energy power outage cut power to 2,5000 customers and traffic lights at several streets, according to the utility's website.

Impacted neighborhoods included Columbia Tusculum, Hyde Park, Mt. Lookout and Hyde Park.

Cincinnati police directed traffic at Columbia Parkway and Delta Avenue until power was restored at 9:39 a.m.

More delays are expected in the area later Wednesday along and near Kellogg Avenue due to the President's visit.

Police are expected to shut down Kellogg Avenue and surrounding intersections around noon.

President Trump arrives today around 12:40. Expect road closures to begin around noon. @FOX19 @DeniseJohnson22 pic.twitter.com/gCVlefL8eb — Denise Johnson (@DeniseJohnson22) June 7, 2017

