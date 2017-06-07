Police: Man shot at Inwood Park during robbery - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Man shot at Inwood Park during robbery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

A shooting victim is in the hospital after a reported robbery in Inwood Park Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. off Vine Street.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said it's a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not released details of the robbery.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story with the latest information.

