Investigators visit grave of 8-year-old who committed suicide

Investigators were at the grave site of the Gabriel Taye on Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery.

The 8-year-old Carson Elementary student died by suicide on Jan. 26.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said the child's body was not disturbed, but a tablet was removed on behalf of the prosecutor's office.

A statement from Gabriel's family said, in part, that the coroner was asked to re-examine the child in hopes of providing information about why he killed himself.

"Gabe's family is heartbroken that he had to be disturbed from his resting place," the statement reads. "However, his parents consented to the exhumation because they are so desperate for answers."

According to the family's attorney, investigators wanted to examine Taye's tablet, with which he had been buried.

"Gabe was buried with his tablet because his mother wanted to make sure he had something to play with in heaven," the statement reads. "His parents consented to the exhumation hoping that a forensic examination of Gabe’s tablet will shed light on what happened."

The Hamilton County Coroner reopened the child's death investigation after video showed a possible bullying incident.

“Gabe’s mother has been searching for answers since she learned Gabe was knocked unconscious two days before he died," said Jennifer Branch, attorney for Gabe’s mother, Cornelia Reynolds. "Her grief has been compounded by the School withholding critical information from her. She is disappointed that a re-examination was not possible but hopes his tablet will yield some answers."

In May, police released dozens of photos taken when officers responded to Gabriel's home, including a photo showing the tie the child used to hang himself.

They also released 911 calls made by the boy's mother and a neighbor, as well as police body camera video.

Gabriel's family believes his death was a result of a bullying incident at Carson Elementary.

School security video from Jan. 24 shows a fellow student apparently hit the boy inside the restroom, according to an attorney for the victim's family.

The video shows the boy on the ground with his legs visible through the bathroom door.

He was unconscious for several minutes before an adult noticed the situation.

Three adults then surround the boy and he's eventually able to walk himself out of the bathroom.

School officials said a link between bullying and Gabriel's suicide hasn't been established.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is investigating the incident as a criminal case against school officials.

