Investigators visit grave of 8-year-old who committed suicide

Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.Full Story >
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.Full Story >
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.Full Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.Full Story >
A former Campbell County district judge charged with six more counts of human trafficking on Tuesday, could be facing additional criminal charges.Full Story >
