Man to be sentenced in 2015 hit-skip that killed runner

Thomas Stidhum in court on Friday, May 5. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

A man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, other charges in a 2015 hit-skip that killed a 7 Hills Run/Walk participant will be sentenced Wednesday.

On May 8, a jury convicted Thomas Stidhum, 24, of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident in the December 2015 death of 57-year-old Catherine Chatfield.

Chatfield, 57, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after a 2005 Chrysler 300 jumped the curb and hit her on the sidewalk on Dorchester Avenue near Reading Road.

According to investigators, the suspect took off his license plates and took off running.

