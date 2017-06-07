WATCH: Suspect, police exchange gunfire in Green Township standoff

Police released several body camera and dash camera videos showing an encounter with a suspect that ended in shots being fired.

In the videos, you can hear the gunshots and see an officer lying on the ground.

Brendan MacDonald, 51, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of attempted murder and felonious assault.

He's accused of shooting at police officers and then holding them at bay for five hours on May 28.

According to court documents, MacDonald fired a round at his neighbor outside of his Jessup Road.

In a 911 call, a neighbor said MacDonald talked about "killing demons."

Officials said when officers arrived on scene, they exchanged fire with MacDonald before he went inside the house and refused to come out.

Green Township Police released several body camera videos showing the incident on Wednesday.

"This was a very dangerous call for responding officers," Chief Jim Vetter posted to social media. "The Green Township Officers and Hamilton County Sheriff Deputies that responded to this call should be commended for the courage and professionalism. They relied on their training and kept their composure in an extremely stressful situation."

MacDonald is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

