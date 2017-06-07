Hamilton brawl suspects considered 'armed and dangerous'

Hamilton Police are searching for two people connected to a neighborhood brawl captured on video that ended in gunfire.

Aldo Mancebo and Owen Dawson are wanted for felony charges in connection with the shooting incident on Corwin Avenue in Lindenwald from Monday.

Police said they may be armed and dangerous.

Someone could have been dead.' Fight in Hamilton caught on camera

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

If anyone has information that may assist detectives in locating the suspects or in the current investigation, call 513-868-5811, EXT 2002.

