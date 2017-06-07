Police investigating Fairfax shooting

Fairfax police are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of South Whetzel Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the shooting at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No word on how many people were shot.

No word as to what led up to the shooting.

A tan/gold Chevy truck with a ladder rack was seen leaving the scene, Hamilton County dispatch said.

