Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World reopens

Gorilla World at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has reopened after months of modifying the exhibit.

The outdoor exhibit is now open, weather permitting.

Construction to expand Gorilla World began last fall, but has been in the works since 2015.

Phase one modifications include increased resurfaced outdoor habitat, a more energy-efficient stream and waterfall, random rolling hills, new landscaping, and an improved space for colobus monkeys.

The new indoor environment, which will allow visitors to see gorillas year round, is expected to be finished this fall. For the gorillas, the new environment will feature naturalistic settings, natural daylight, and large interactive spaces.

Last June, the zoo installed new physical barriers in response to a 3-year-old boy who gained access to the enclosure, resulting in the killing of Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla.

The new barriers at Gorilla World were raised 6 inches to 3.5 feet. They feature wood beams at the top and on the bottom with knotted rope netting, zoo officials say.

