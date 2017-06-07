Franklin police ID purse snatching suspect

The purse in question. (FOX19 NOW)

Franklin police have identified the man they said attempted to steal a purse from an elderly female before being confronted by a witness on Monday.

Glenn Franklin Azbill, 57, is accused of robbing an 84-year-old woman in the 200 block of North Main Street at around 11 a.m.

Azbill is described as being 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

A woman with a concealed carry weapon permit witnessed the attempted purse snatching and pulled her gun to stop the suspect, Franklin police said.

Azbill allegedly grabbed the 84-year-old woman's purse and took off running, according to police.

"I was next to the door and a man ran up from behind me and grabbed my purse," the victim said.

The victim asked to remain unnamed because the suspect is still on the loose.

She said he was fast, and she did her best to catch him.

"I started running after him and screaming, and that didn't affect anything," she said.

That's when Mary Moore intervened to help.

"He was walking and searching through the purse and had belongings in his hand... and I noticed on his hip he had a holster," said Moore. "I pulled my weapon and told him I had a CCW and he needed to drop his weapon and the purse."

Moore said he laughed at her and kept going through the purse.

She pointed the laser on her gun right at the suspect's head.

"He threw his arms up in the air and turned his back to me and told me I would not be able to shoot him and gradually walked away," Moore said.

The suspect dropped the purse and fled west toward a bike path.

A Franklin K-9 unit searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about Azbill's whereabouts is asked to contact your local police department or the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.