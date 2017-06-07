Mother warns about smartphone app after daughter was lured by strangers

A Middletown mother is urging other parents to watch out for their children after she said she found out that her underage daughter was lured to meet men she did not know through an app.

The smartphone app is called "Whisper,' although the mother, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter's identity, calls the app a nightmare.

The app description states that it is a way to "share real thoughts" and "trade advice" based on geographic location.

However, according to the mother, it led her daughter into dangerous situations.

"She's putting herself out there to be hurt, to be used, to be taken advantage of," the mother told FOX19 NOW.

The mother said that she now knows that her daughter has been using the app for months to talk to strange men.

"It's devastating. It's overwhelming. It's scary," she said.

She also said that she was most alarmed to learn that the conversations had moved out of the smartphone. Several of the men, according to the mother, convinced her daughter to meet them in person.

Police records show that one of the meetings escalated with one of the men luring the teenager into a sexual act.

"It's grown men that are 30 and beyond who are looking at these profiles," the mother said.

She believes secretive apps like "Whisper" are leaving the door open for pedophiles or anyone looking to manipulate vulnerable children who may not realize the consequences.

She is now urging other parents to be aware, to be vigilant and to be protective of their children even if it means sacrificing some of their freedom.

"Go through their apps. Go through their conversations. Know where your child is going," the mom said. "Ask them where they're going, who they're going to meet."

This isn't the first time "Whisper" has been accused of being a dangerous app. A Seattle area man allegedly lured a 12-year-old girl to a hotel for sex through the app.

