Tensing retrial: Opening statements expected Thursday

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Ray Tensing murder retrial.

Testimony is scheduled to follow from three University of Cincinnati Police officers and a witness.

The 12 jurors and four alternates were selected Wednesday morning after three days of questioning.

The jurors are: seven white women, two white men, two black women and one black man.

Four alternates were also chosen: Two white men, a white woman and a black woman.

They will serve if the other jurors cannot complete the trial.

The jurors and four alternates traveled Wednesday to the Mt. Auburn neighborhood where Tensing, 27, fatally shot Samuel DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

He is expected to take the stand again to defend himself in the retrial, his lawyer said in court earlier this week.

The former officer became emotional as he testified last year during his first trial, which ended in a deadlocked jury and mistrial.

He told jurors he fired his .40-caliber service revolver at DuBose because it was his perception that DuBose, 43, was dragging him by his car and was going to kill him.

Prosecutors contend Tensing "purposely" killed Sam DuBose and is guilty of murder. Evidence, including his own body camera video, contradicts his story, they say.

The jury will have the option of convicting Tensing of voluntary manslaughter, meaning he killed DuBose in a fit of rage or sudden passion after being provoked.

