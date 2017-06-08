Police chase ends in crash, Air Care responds

Air Care responded when a police chase ended in a crash overnight, New Richmond police said.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen 1993 Honda on Front Street about 10 p.m. Wednesday, said Patrolman Thomas Collopy.

The male driver fled, leading police on a brief traffic pursuit that spanned less than two miles.

It appears his vehicle crashed into a concrete pillar and flipped multiple times on Cobra Road, according to Collopy.

Police found the driver on the ground some 40 yards away from the wrecked vehicle, off the side of U.S. 52.

“We are not sure if he was ejected and then crawled his way over there or if he exited the vehicle on his own accord and possibly passed out next to the road,” Collopy said.

Air Care flew the man, 24, to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Drugs are considered a factor in the crash, Collopy said.

Police are not sure if the driver wore his seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation.

