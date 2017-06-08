Fruit & vegetable carving tips

If you’re having friends & family over to your house this summer, add pop to your table with a fruit and vegetable bouquet.

Mohammad Siddiqui has been carving for nearly 50 years and he shared his tips that he incorporates into his carvings everyday as head chef at the Jewish Hospital Food Service department.

It’s important to learn how to use fruit and vegetable carving knives and tools for your safety and the best results. You will want to carve away from your fingers and not toward them.

Beginners should start with paring knives for tomato flowers, for example, and U- and V-shaped carving tools, which make perfect circles and beautiful scales and feathers.

Practice by peeling fruits and vegetables with skin, such as potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, turnips and beets, with the paring knife and not a vegetable peeler to get comfortable with the tool.

Sharpen your knives often. Your knives need to be sharp to be effective.

Always use a clean cutting board.

Wash and dry your knives and tools after use.

Use the paring knife to start with basic cutting techniques such as straight and curved cuts.

It’s easiest to start carving with tomatoes, green onions, cucumbers and carrots.

Fruits and vegetables including watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, beets, all radishes, turnips, rutabaga and other root vegetables should be carved at room temperature. Leave them out at least six hours before carving.

