WATCH LIVE: Fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before Congress

Fired FBI director James Comey appears before Congress on Thursday to testify on conversations he had with President Donald Trump.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.Full Story >
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Full Story >
