State Route 725 set to close in the Village of Camden

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
PREBLE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Starting next week State Route 725 will be closed for five days for road work. 

The closure will be between U.S. 127 and Main Street, within the village of Camden.

Starting at noon Tuesday, June 13, State Route 725 closed until 6 a.m. Sunday, June 18.

A local detour will be posted.

Signs will be in place to alert traffic of the upcoming closure and the detour in the area.

