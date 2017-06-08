Franklin purse snatching suspect arrested

The Franklin man who police said attempted to steal a purse from an elderly female before being confronted by a witness is now in jail.

Glenn Azbill, 57, is accused of robbing an 84-year-old woman in the 200 block of North Main Street on Monday.

Police announced Thursday that Azbill had been arrested in Eaton, OH. He faces charges of drug possession at the Preble County Jail.

No word if he will face additional charges.

A woman with a concealed carry weapon permit witnessed the attempted purse snatching and pulled her gun to stop the suspect, Franklin police said.

Azbill allegedly grabbed the 84-year-old woman's purse and took off running, according to police.

That's when a witness intervened to help.

Mary Moore said she pointed the laser on her gun right at the suspect's head.

The suspect dropped the purse and fled west toward a bike path.

A Franklin K-9 unit searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.

He had been on the run since his arrest Thursday.

