Police: Mom OD'd with toddler in car

A Green Township mother is accused of overdosing with her 14-month-old inside her vehicle.

Carrie Shelton, 39, was arrested Tuesday after police were dispatched for a possible overdose in a vehicle.

Once on scene and while Shelton's passenger was being helped by paramedics, "it became clear the defendant was under the influence of an unknown substance," police wrote in a affidavit.

Police found in her car a "small baggie" and folded paper containing what "appeared to be heroin," according to court documents.

Shelton is charged with drug abuse and endangering children.

She was arraigned Wednesday and will report to a grand jury on June 16 at 10:30 a.m.

