Former Village of Aberdeen fiscal officer indicted for theft

The former fiscal officer of the Village of Aberdeen has been indicted for theft in office stemming from money he allegedly stole from village utility, income tax and copying payments, Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost announced Thursday.

Nathan Pfeffer, 57, was indicted on May 31, in Brown County for thefts totaling $26,601.

Officials said auditors discovered that between October 2014 and August 2016, Pfeffer stole $23,108.68 from utility department payments and $3,295.52 from payments to the income tax department.

In addition, officials said Pfeffer is charged with stealing $196.80 from citizens who paid for copies and faxes to be sent at the village office.

Pfeffer was indicted on theft in office, tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with records.

“Crimes by public officials undermine society’s faith in its government,” said Yost. “When the citizens of Aberdeen pay their taxes and utility bills, they trust that the money will go to the proper accounts – not in someone’s pocket.”

Pfeffer allegedly falsified the village’s monthly reconciliations to conceal the theft from village officials, a release states.

He was served his summons on indictment on June 3.

