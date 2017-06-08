Votto leads Reds to 5-2 win, 4-game sweep of Cardinals

The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.Full Story >
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.Full Story >
Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street.Full Story >
Police in Racine, WI, are training their dogs in a haunted house to prepare them for the scary situations they will face on the street.Full Story >
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.Full Story >
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.Full Story >
A 7-year-old girl is demonstrating her appreciation for the work of police officers by traveling across the United States to hug some in each state.Full Story >
A 7-year-old girl is demonstrating her appreciation for the work of police officers by traveling across the United States to hug some in each state.Full Story >
A man allegedly rammed into an SUV with four people inside, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the SUV.Full Story >
A man allegedly rammed into an SUV with four people inside, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the SUV.Full Story >