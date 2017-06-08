Officials: Toddler revived with Narcan after overdose

Adams County parents are behind bars after sheriff's deputies said their one-year-old son overdosed Wednesday night.

Angel Hesler, 19 and Adam Boling, 21, are charged with child endangering after their toddler allegedly overdosed on opiates, said Adams County Deputy Randy Walters.

Deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive child in the 400 block of Roy Pence Road in West Union at around 10 p.m.

A woman, identifying herself as Angel, called 911 dispatch saying her one-year-old son was coughing, white and not moving.

Dispatch: "Do you think he got into something?"

Caller: "I don't know. We don't have nothing here that he could get into anything that drug wise or anything like that."

At one point, the caller says her son was throwing up.

Upon arrival, Walters said deputies discovered that the child had overdosed.

Life squad members administered Narcan to the child. Air Care took him to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials said the boy is doing well. It's unclear if he is still in the hospital.

Medical tests are being administered to determined what the child had made contact with.

According to a incident report, officials also found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Hesler and Boling have not been arraigned.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.