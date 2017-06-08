City of Cincinnati appoints interim fire chief to permanent position

The City of Cincinnati has appointed Roy E. Winston as the permanent fire chief of the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD).

Wilson has been serving as interim fire chief since the retirement of Chief Richard Braun in April.

City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething swore-in Winston Thursday.

Big news at CFD this afternoon! Congratulations, Chief Winston! https://t.co/FQMRbkkEyb — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 8, 2017

Winston is the 17th fire chief in the history of the Cincinnati Fire Department, the oldest fully paid professional fire department in the country.

"I congratulate Roy E. Winston, the new Chief of the oldest professional fire department in the country, Cincinnati Fire," Mayor John Cranley said in a news release. "We are proud to have you. I would also like to thank former Chief Braun for all his years of service to our City."

Winston has served the Cincinnati Fire Department for nearly 30 years.

He has held the positions of Assistant Fire Chief of Operations and Human Resources; District Fire Chief for Districts One and Four; and the Fire Communications Center.

