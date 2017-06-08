CPD searching for missing 53-year-old

Cincinnati police have issued a missing adult alert for a 53-year-old man from Bond Hill.

Jerry Lutz was last seen at his residence in the 4800 block of Reading Road on May 27 at approximately 3 p.m.

He is known to operate a gray 2003 KIA with Ohio plate #GXX3450, police said.

Police said Lutz is also missing front teeth.

Anyone who has information about Lutz's location is asked to contact Detective Nedra Ward at 569-8600.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.