Remembering Brad Hawley

FOX19 NOW is remembering a member of our team who passed away Wednesday.

You didn't get to see him on TV, but Brad Hawley played a major role behind the scenes.

He wrote stories for our website, shot video for our newscasts, worked with the sports team... He basically did it all! After a 10-month battle with cancer, Brad passed away at age 25, just 20 minutes from his 26th birthday.

Brad was a spark of positivity- who always had a smile. Our newsroom will forever miss and always remember Brad.