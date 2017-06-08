Ziegler Park pool opening Saturday

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.Full Story >
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.Full Story >
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.Full Story >
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.Full Story >
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.Full Story >
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.Full Story >
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.Full Story >
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.Full Story >
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.Full Story >
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.Full Story >