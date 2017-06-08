Ziegler Park pool opening Saturday

Ziegler Park pool and spray ground will open to the public on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

The pool will be the first feature to open at the renovated Ziegler Park, located at 1322 Sycamore Street, between the neighborhoods of Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton.

The balance of the park will be finished in the coming weeks. Located in the northwestern most corner of the park, the pool features a zero-depth entry shallow area at the eastern end, a central section featuring five regulation 25-meter lanes, and a deep end including a one-meter diving board and a climbing wall. In addition, a fully accessible pool service building will provide restrooms, showers, storage lockers, first aid and concessions.

Ziegler Park pool will be offering daily admission rates as well as season passes.

A season pass will give individuals and families unlimited access to the pool and will be good for one year (June 10 – Sept. 4).

The number of season passes is limited, and passes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ziegler Park will strive to accommodate the needs of our community with reasonable prices and great service. The pool’s “Everybody In” program has been designed to welcome all who wish to become season pass holders – guaranteeing nobody will be denied a pass based on ability to pay.

Just east of the pool, an interactive water feature – or spray ground – will also be completed and opened on Saturday. The spray ground will be completely free and open to all, serving as a place where people of all abilities can cool themselves on a hot day.

