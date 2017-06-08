West Chester 'Wonder Dog' nominated for hero award

A local German Shepherd has been nominated for a national “hero dog” award.

Atlas the Wonderdog is the face of the Battle Buddy Foundation, headquartered in West Chester. The non-profit works to provide trained service dogs to disabled veterans, and those looking to reintegrate into the community.

Atlas is a contender in this year’s American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

According to the group’s website, the annual campaign seeks to recognize heroes on both sides of the leash. The top eight contenders will be flown to Hollywood for an awards gala, broadcast on the Hallmark Channel.

You can vote for Atlas HERE.

