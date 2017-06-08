Brawl inside Cincinnati area grocery store captured on video

Cincinnati Police are looking into a video that shows a group of people brawling inside a local grocery store.

The video, that is about a minute and a half long, was posted on Facebook and already has more than 30,000 views.

The clip appears to show a group of people fighting inside the Kroger on Kenard Avenue.

In the video, you can see a young child frantically crying out for her mother while the fighting continues.

A man is seen trying to comfort the child while another man attempts to break up the fight. The brawl eventually leads the group of people through an "employees only" door.

Eventually, the fighting stops, and several people are seen walking away.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to the person who posted the video as well as several people who were in the video, but has not heard back from them yet.

Kroger officials said that they are aware of what happened and that police are investigating. It is not clear whether anyone has been arrested at this point, but FOX19 NOW was told that assault charges are possible in a case like this.

