2 teens arrested in I-75 pursuit

Two teenagers were arrested and three handguns were recovered after a pursuit on three highways overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.nis

The chase began on southbound Interstate 75 in Arlington Heights just before 8 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

A deputy tried to pull over a tan, 2006 Nissan Altima for a speeding violation, they said.

The vehicle continued southbound on I-75, taking the Northwood Lateral to Reading Road and down several residential streets.

The Altima then re-entered northbound I-75, exiting onto the eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

The pursuit ended when the driver pulled over on southbound I-71 at Kenwood Road.

Both teens were taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

During the pursuit, deputies said a passenger threw a large bag out the passenger’s side window of the vehicle.

Blue Ash police found it and confirmed three handguns were inside.

The driver, Michael Collins, 18, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on several charges: failure to comply with police, carrying a concealed weapon, defacing identification marks of a firearm and driving under suspension.

The passenger, a male juvenile, was charged with obstructing official business and two counts of complicity (carrying concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms).

