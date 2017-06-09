Tensing Retrial: Cincinnati police, witness to take stand

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Testimony in the Ray Tensing retrial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Cincinnati police, including a homicide investigator, and a civilian witness could testify.

Hamilton County prosecutors are presenting their case, trying to convince jurors to convict Tensing in the fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing, 27, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

In opening statements Thursday, a prosecutor said the former University of Cincinnati police officer should have followed his training while the defense contended DuBose should have followed Tensing's commands.

Tensing ignored his police training when he reached into DuBose's vehicle, said Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid.

Tensing's defense attorney told jurors his arm was stuck inside DuBose's Honda and he feared for his life as DuBose, 43, drove off.

The first trial ended in mistrial with a hung jury in November.

Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted of murder.

The lesser charge carries up to 11 years.

