OVI checkpoint Friday night - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

OVI checkpoint Friday night

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

An OVI checkpoint will be held in Colerain Township Friday night.

It will be in the 7600 block of Colerain Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Colerain Township police and the Hamilton County OVI Task Force are conducting the operation.

Expect to see increased police patrols nearby.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly