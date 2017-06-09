Police: Woman put belt around 4-month-old's neck

JOvanna Crooks (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A woman is accused of putting a belt around a 4-month-old baby's neck and forcing her head into a pillow.

Jovanna Crooks, 25, "did torture or cruelly abuse" the infant on Wednesday, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

The incident was reported in the 7800 block of Dawn Road in Roselawn, records state.

The baby's condition was not immediately available.

Crooks is held at the Hamilton County jail.

She is expected to face a judge Friday morning,

