OSU hires Butler's Holtmann

Butler head coach Chris Holtmann watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Winthrop Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chris Holtmann is the new head basketball coach at Ohio State.

Holtmann, who spent the last three seasons as Butler's head coach, takes over for Thad Matta. Matta stepped down this week after 13 seasons with the Buckeyes.

Holtmann led Butler to a 70-31 record and the NCAA Tournament three times in his three years in Indianapolis.

He'll be introduced in Columbus at a press conference on Monday.

