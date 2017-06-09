VIDEO: Baby hippo Fiona spends time with mom

According to the boy's mother, he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members last Friday when the bb struck him. It remains lodged in his brain.Full Story >
According to the boy's mother, he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members last Friday when the bb struck him. It remains lodged in his brain.Full Story >
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.Full Story >
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.Full Story >
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.Full Story >
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.Full Story >
A vehicle went eight to 12 feet down an embankment into the Milwaukee River after a police pursuit in a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
A vehicle went eight to 12 feet down an embankment into the Milwaukee River after a police pursuit in a residential neighborhood.Full Story >
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.Full Story >
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.Full Story >