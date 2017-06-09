LIST: 2017 St. Jude Dream Home winners

One lucky winner will get the keys to a dream home but St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the real winner after this year’s Dream Home Giveaway.

The final telethon and ticket drive took place Friday morning at FOX19 NOW studios. The campaign sold out of all 8,500 tickets and raised $850,000 for the hospital.

This year the grand prize was a dream home from Fischer Homes located in The Shire at Arcadia in Alexandria, Ky. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is valued at $380,000.

The grand prize winner this year was Damiene Nelson, of Loveland, Ohio.

But they weren’t the only prize winner. Nine other lucky entrants also got a prize for their $100 ticket entry.

Alexandra Bastock, of Loveland, Ohio , won a $5,000 shopping spree at Watson’s.

Joyce Straub, of Crittenden, Ky., won a ChildLife® Monkey Tower Playset, courtesy of Pete Delois' Recreations Outlet.

Christine Strickland, of Cincinnati, won the Early Bird Price – a 2017 Honda Civic LX, courtesy of Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers.

Carol Sparks, of Walton, Ky., won a 5-day vacation package courtesy of Valley View Cabins and Meijer.

Joan Mason, of Hamilton, Ohio, won a GoalRilla™ GS-60C basketball goal, courtesy of Pete Delois' Recreations Outlet.

Debbie Gross, of Morning View, Ky., won one year of free dry cleaning, courtesy of Widmer's Dry Cleaning.

Pat Crumbacher, of Amelia, Ohio, won a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving and Storage.

Russell Gregory, of Florence, Ky., won a Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology.

, won a Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology. Michael Funarl, of Erlanger, Ky., won a $1,000 gift card to Shaw Floors.

FOX19 NOW joined with St. Jude for the last six years to raise money because local kids go there for cancer treatment, and their families don't pay a thing.

To make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, please mail a check to:

ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

ATTN: Cincinnati Dream Home

1335 Dublin Road | Suite 110F

Columbus, OH 43215