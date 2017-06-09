Southwest Airlines' first black pilot takes final ride of 36-year career

It was a big day at Southwest Airlines as its first African-American pilot manned the cockpit for the last time.

Captain Lou Freeman retired after 37 years with the airline.

He made his final flight home yesterday to Midway Airport in Chicago.

Freeman joined southwest in 1980, when African-American commercial pilots were even more rare than they are today.

Freeman rose to become the first African-American Chief Pilot of any major airline.

He says his mission has been to guide more young African-Americans into the job.

Southwest Airlines is now operating out of CVG, offering five daily flight to Chicago Midway and three flights a day to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

