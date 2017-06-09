Air quality advisory issued for the weekend

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for parts of the Tri-State this weekend.

The advisory is Saturday through Monday for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

During an Air Quality Advisory, it's advised that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.

On Air Quality Advisory days, you can help reduce air pollution by taking the following actions:

Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap

Do not idle your vehicle

Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary vehicle trips

Keep your vehicle maintained with properly inflated tires and timely oil changes

Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days

Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Advisory days

Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings

Always burn clean, seasoned wood in outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and wood stoves

Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces for non-essential home heating on Air Quality Advisory days

Conserve electricity

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency monitors and reports air quality data as a public service. In our region, ozone is the most likely trigger for elevated air pollution levels, especially during warmer weather.

