Police dog fired for being too friendly

Gavel, a German Shepherd, who was recruited as a puppy to train as a police dog has been fired for being too friendly.

As the police put it, he "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line."

The problem was, Gavel was too sociable.

He loved meeting strangers, and would much rather play with someone than help arrest them. After months of training, his career in law enforcement was over.

However, as one door closes another opens.

Gavel was offered a new job working for the Governor of Queensland, where he holds the official title Vice-Regal Dog.

His duties include greeting visitors to Queensland's Government House, and attending official functions with Governor Paul de Jersey.

A spokesman for the Office of the Governor told the Brisbane Times Gavel had become a "valued and much-loved" part of Government House life.

"Gavel on occasions sits in on briefings with the Governor," he said. "Gavel has also demonstrated his capacity to uphold the ceremonial importance of his role at State of Origin time."

