9 children displaced in apartment fire

Nine children and two adults have been displaced after an English Woods apartment fire Friday afternoon, according to Cincinnati firefighters.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of Knob Court at around 3 p.m.

The fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, officials said.

One person suffered a minor injury, but was treated on scene.

The origin of the fire was on the second floor, officials said. No word what caused the fire.

The fire cost an estimated $10,000 in damage.

