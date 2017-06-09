'Y'all Means All' pride parade in Covington Sunday

Northern Kentucky’s first "Y'all Means All" pride parade kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Covington in solidarity with the LGBT march in Washington D.C.

The parade will travel down Madison Avenue and Seventh Street where the judge's will be stationed. The judges include Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kentucky State Representative Arnold Simpson, Reverend Peter D’Angio from Trinity Episcopal Church, local business owner Amy Mobley, and local activist Paula Ison.

“In a place like Kentucky, pride events are more important than ever,” Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of NKY Pride and president of NKY Fairness said in a written statement. “Though we often see anti-LGBTQA legislation proposed in our Kentucky legislature, we know there are allies throughout the Commonwealth who support LGBTQA equity and are ready to join the fight.

There will be a Pride Day after party at Hotel Covington at 638 Madison Avenue that includes a cocktail house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a drag show from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit Northern Kentucky Fairness and Northern Kentucky Pride.

Street Closures:

Riverside Drive from Covington Landing to Riverside Place will be closed.

Riverside Place from Riverside Drive to Riverside Terrace Condominiums will be closed.

Sunday's parade route:

(Provided)

Here is the full schedule of events for NKY Pride 2017:



“Queergo,” an adult LGBTQ-themed bingo scavenger hunt around Covington

Friday 7 p.m. — 11 p.m.



Pride Night at the Cincinnati Observatory

3489 Observatory Place, Cincinnati

Saturday 9—11 p.m.

Family-friendly and kid-friendly! All ages welcome. $5 suggested donation, but not required to attend.



NKY Pride Parade

Sunday, June 11

Parade kickoff at Covington Landing at 1 p.m.

NKY PrideFest in Goebel Park —5 p.m.

NKY Pride after party at Hotel Covington at 5 p.m., with a drag show at 6:30 p.m.

