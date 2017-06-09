Domino's to open newly remodeled "Pizza Theater" store in Hamilton

Domino’s has a new look!

Domino’s, located at 1987 S. Erie Blvd. in East Hamilton, will reopen its newly remodeled “pizza theater” with a celebration on Saturday, June 17.

The new store design allows flexibility for a number of elements otherwise unheard of when it comes to the “traditional” Domino’s store.

Highlights include a comfortable lobby, a newly added pick-up window for your convenience, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen.

The store also features a chalkboard to allow customers to express their creativity or to leave feedback for store team members.

In celebration of the store’s grand opening, the East Hamilton location will offer large one-topping carryout pizzas for $4.99 each, valid from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on June 17.

Customers can also register for the chance to win a 49-inch flat-screen smart TV, as well as take advantage of special giveaways.

“We are excited to offer our customers an even better, more interactive experience,” said Lou Metro, West Hamilton Domino’s franchise owner. “The design of the store is open-concept and allows customers to watch their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”

Metro began working Domino’s in 1977 as a manager-in-training. He now owns 20 stores throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

