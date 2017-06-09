5 freebies and deals for National Tea Day

June is National Iced Tea Month, and National Iced Tea Day 2017 is Saturday, June 10. Did you know that next to water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world?

We have the 1904 World’s Fair to thanks for the lift-off in popularity of iced tea. That exceedingly hot summer meant fair goers were looking to cool down and what better way than with a glass of iced tea. By the first World War, Americans were buying tall glasses, which became commonly known as iced-tea glasses, long spoons suitable for stirring sugar into taller glasses and lemon forks.

Prohibition, which ran from 1920 to 1933, helped boost the popularity of iced tea as Americans looked at alternatives to drinking beer, wine and hard liquor, which were made illegal during this period.



Teavana On Saturday,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at participating stores, you'll receive a free iced tea to go. There is a Teavana store at the Kenwood

Towne Center.

DAVIDsTEA On June 10 and 11, DAVIDsTEA is offering a free "Iced" Tea of the Day. Those teas of the day include Fruity Oasis, Passion Punch and Maracuja Mango. You can find a DAVIDsTEA store at the Liberty Center.



NESTEA is giving out free coupons to try the all-new NESTEA Real Brewed line. The new NESTEA does not contain artificial colors or flavors and has no high fructose corn syrup. You can find the coupon here.

McAlister’s Deli On National Iced Tea Day, June 10, the first 20 guests at each McAlister's Deli will take home a complimentary tumbler. These 32-ounce tumblers normally cost $9.99. When you bring a tumbler back to McAlister's, you'll pay only $.99 for a refill, for the life of the cup.

