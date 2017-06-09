Family of 4-year-old killed in crash seeks 'Miracle for the Miracles'

A four-year-old girl died following a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County Monday

Vivian A. Miracle, 24, crashed her Lincoln while driving on Fay Road west of Ohio 48 in Goshen Township. Her daughter, Aliyah Miracle, was in the backseat of the car.

Aliyah passed away at Bethesda North. Her mother remains in critical condition, according to a Go Fund Me page set up by a family member.

The Go Fund Me page "Miracle for the Miracles" has already raised $7,000 for burial, medical and legal bills for the family. Access the Go Fund Me page here.

