Dive into summer with new pirate show at Coney Island

High-diving Pirates are splashing into Coney Island for a limited time.

The show will entertain guests at the Sunlight Water Adventure, daily from now until June 18.

The show combines acrobatic tricks, Olympic dives and a little mischief.

Each day on the water will end with a special fire performance at 6 p.m., sure to ignite your Summer.

The show runs daily, from June 10-18.

Show times: 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

Go here for more information and to purchase tickets,

