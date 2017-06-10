St. Vincent de Paul holding fan distribution drive today

St. Vincent de Paul is helping those in need as the temperatures rise this weekend.

The organization is holding a summer fan drive on Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The event takes place at St. Vincent de Paul's Liz Carter Outreach Center located at 1125 Bank St.

150 fans will be distributed, one per household.

Recipients must bring a form of ID.

If you'd like to help, new fans and air conditioners can be donated at any St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

Cash donations can be made at any local Huntington Bank location, by calling (513) 421-HOPE or online here.

