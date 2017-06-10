Hundreds to ride in honor of Officer Sonny Kim

A fallen Cincinnati Police officer will be remembered this weekend with a fundraiser.

The second annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officers Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, June 10 at the Harley-Davidson of Cincinnati, 1799 Tennessee Ave. It begins at 12 p.m.

The 46-mile ride will depart at noon and return to the motorcycle shop.

Last year, more than 600 riders participated and thousands of dollars were donated to two local non-profit agencies selected by Officer Kim's widow, Jessica, and the couple's three sons.

Officer Kim, 48, was shot and killed June 19, 2015, in Madisonville after he responded to reports of a man acting belligerently with a gun, officials said. He is the first Cincinnati police officer to die in the line of duty since 2000.

Stops along the route will include Cincinnati Police District 2 headquarters in Hyde Park, where Officer Kim worked most of his career, and his grave at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery.

Registration the day of the event will be at 9:30 a.m.

