Recipe: Bambina's jerk chicken tacos

BAMBINA'S Jerk Chicken Tacos

Caribbean Jerk Chicken:

• 1½ lbs. Chicken Breast

• 2 Tablespoons Oil

• ¼ cup Lime or Orange Juice

• 2 Tablespoons Jerk Seasoning

• 2 Tablespoons Jerk Marinade

Pineapple Mango Salsa:

• ½ cup Pineapple

• ½ cup or Mango, peeled and diced

• ¼ cup Cilantro, diced

• ¼ cup chopped red onion

• ½ Jalapeno, diced (optional)

• Juice of 1 lime

• Honey to taste

• A.P. Seasoning

Garnishes

• Flour and Corn Tortilla

• Shredded Cheese

• BBQ Sauce

• Chopped Cilantro

1. Place chicken breast, oil, citrus juice, jerk seasoning, and marinade in large ziploc bag. Let marinate at least 30 minutes - 8 hours.

2. Heat grill to medium low. Once heated, cook chicken for 5 minutes per side, or until chicken is no longer pink.

3. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.

4. Place pineapple, orange or mango, cilantro and jalapeno, honey and seasonings in bowl and toss until mixed.

5. Melt cheese in between a flour and corn tortilla on a grill pan

6. Place sliced jerk chicken in flour tortilla and top with pineapple salsa. Drizzle with BBQ Sauce

7. Garnish with more cheese and chopped cilantro

