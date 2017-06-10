Police: Suspect punched woman in the face 40 times

A woman is accused of punching another woman in the face dozens of times.

Shakurra Payne, 19, is charged with felonious assault.

According to court documents, she approached a woman sitting in a vehicle on McGregor Ave. on May 28, "and without reasonable cause began punching her in the face approximately 40 times."

The victim told police she had to go to the hospital for a broken nose and severe pain.

Investigators said a cell phone video of the incident was posted online.

Payne remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $7,000 bond.

